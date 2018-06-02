Food and drink: Soothing and delicious, this soup sings of spring, says Hidden Hut's Simon Stallard

Hidden Hut chef Simon Stallard describes this recipe as "an enriching dish full of the flavours of spring".

"Wild garlic is abundant in local woodlands," he says. "They are small ground- covering plants with broad leaves and a little cluster of white flowers during the spring, and they are often found alongside bluebells. If you come across any wild garlic when you are out and about, this recipe is a lovely way to make the best of it.

"Homemade stock really is better made with the whole bird, so buy a whole chicken and joint it. Use the carcass and legs for this recipe and freeze the breasts."

HOW TO MAKE SIMON STALLARD’S CHICKEN AND WILD GARLIC SOUP:

Step One:

Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan oven) gas mark 7. Heat the sunflower oil in a large saucepan over a high heat and add the chicken legs, skin side down, along with the wings and the carcass (you may need to do this in batches, depending on the size of your pan).

Fry over a very high heat, to brown all over. Transfer to a roasting tin and coat in a little more oil and a pinch of salt. Roast for 15-18 minutes until a deep golden brown.

Step two:

Add the vegetables to the same pan (there should still be some oil in there) and put it back over a medium heat. Sweat the veg for two minutes or until starting to soften but not colour.

Step three:

Once roasted, return the chicken to the pan and pour over two litres cold water. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for one and a half hours. Strain the soup and return the broth to the pan. Take the chicken from the sieve, remove the skin and shred the meat from the bones, discarding the bones and skin. Leave the meat to one side.

Step four

Divide the wild garlic among serving bowls and top with the spring onions. Divide the shredded chicken between the bowls and add the herbs.

Step five:

Taste the broth and check for seasoning, adding more salt and pepper if needed. Ladle it over the chicken and greens in the bowl, and sprinkle over the garlic flowers, if you have them.

The Hidden Hut by Simon Stallard is published by HarperCollinsPublishers, priced £20. Photography Susan Bell.

Delicious.magazine tips: THE EXPERT WAY TO... MAKE PERFECT SCRAMBLED EGGS

Scrambled eggs should be a pillowy cloud of softly set deliciousness, not dry or too runny. So how do you achieve perfection? Read on…

• Use a non-stick pan The eggs will set without coating the pan.

• Whisk 2-3 eggs per person in a bowl, adding a bit of salt and pepper (and no milk). Put your toast in the toaster.

• Melt a big knob of butter in the pan over a gentle heat, so it doesn’t brown, then pour in the eggs. Leave to set for 15-20 seconds, then draw a spatula over the bottom and round the sides of the pan, detaching the curds that have formed on the base.

• Leave to set for a few seconds more, then again ruffle up the curds from the bottom, folding them gently into the unset egg.

• Keeping the heat low, continue scraping and folding until the eggs are soft, mostly set but still a little runny in places. The whole process only takes a few minutes. Meanwhile, butter the toast so it’s ready for your perfect eggs.

• Remove from the heat, gently stir in a splash of double cream (this stops the eggs cooking at just the right point and keeps the texture creamy and tender). Taste, add more salt or pepper if needed, then spoon immediately onto your ready-and-waiting toast.