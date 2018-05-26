Food and drink: How to make linguine with asparagus and prosecco from Skye McAlpine

When I was writing the book, I was really mindful that I wanted people to be able to cook it easily," says A Table In Venice author, Skye McAlpine. "I get very frustrated where there are complicated ingredients that I can’t get!"

This linguine recipe is a prime example of using simple and fresh ingredients that you’ll easily be able to get at your local supermarket.

Not only that, but it all whips up into a dish that is way fancier than the sum of its parts.

SKYE McALPINE’S LINGUINE WITH ASPARAGUS AND PROSECCO

Method:

Step one:

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat, then add the onion and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, over a low-medium heat for five to 10 minutes, until the onion becomes translucent.

Step two:

Add the asparagus and prosecco, then season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about five minutes, until all the liquid has evaporated and the asparagus is tender. If it is not quite done by the time the wine evaporates, add just enough water to cover the base of the pan and cook for a little longer. Stir in the parsley.

Step three:

Meanwhile, cook the linguine in a large saucepan of generously salted boiling water until al dente. Just before you drain the pasta, scoop half a cup of the cooking water out of the pot and set to one side. Drain the pasta, toss it back into the saucepan and mix in the reserved cooking water, little by little, and the butter. Stir well, then add the asparagus mixture. Give everything one last good stir and top with the grated Parmesan.

A Table In Venice: Recipes From My Home by Skye McAlpine, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26.

Available now.

Delicious.magazine tips: potato-boiling methods:

Some recipes tell you to boil spuds in salted water, while others tell you to soak them in salted water first, then boil them in unsalted water. We tried both methods, using 600g peeled and halved maris piper potatoes

Batch one

We soaked these potatoes for 1 hour in water to which 2 tsp salt had been added, then drained and boiled them in a large pan of unsalted water for 20 minutes.

Result: They had a light and fluffy texture (the salt-water soak removes some starch). They didn’t retain their salty flavour, though, and needed further seasoning.

Batch two

No soaking for these potatoes – we put them in a pan, covered them with water, added 2 tsp salt, then boiled for 20 minutes.

Result: These beauties held their shape better at the end of cooking and we found they were less likely to break apart. They’d absorbed saltiness from the cooking water and didn’t need further seasoning.

THE VERDICT

If you’re going to roast potatoes after boiling, a salt-water soak will give good fluffy/crunchiness. If they’re for a salad or side dish, boil in salted water without a soak, as they’ll remain firmer and be ready salted.