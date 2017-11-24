Follow the eight foot star around Sheffield in Christmas competition

Have your say

A festive competition has been launched across Sheffield to help engage with families, businesses and schools.

All Saints Church, based in Ecclesall, is behind the exciting community advent contest.

Members of the congregation have commissioned an eight foot silver star to journey around the S11 area during December, engaging with families, businesses and schools.

The Ecclesall Star will leave All Saints Church on Advent Sunday, December 3.

It will journey around the community, via key local landmarks, before returning to church on Christmas Eve.

A spokesman for the church said: “All ages are invited to join the Ecclesall Star competition and everyone is encouraged to follow the star as it journeys around the community.

“Each day the star will be photographed in the community - all you have to do is guess the mystery locations.

“The photographs will be posted onto the All Saints’ Facebook page with the hashtag #followthestar and will also displayed in the church at the 11am and 6pm services.”

Entry forms are available from the All Saints office or answers can be recorded via the website.

Take your completed entry form to any of the All Saints services on Sunday December 24 to enter into the free prize draw to win £25.

The winning entry, with correct answers, will be pulled from a wise man’s hat at the 10.30am service on Christmas Day morning.

Kim Mason, young families ministry leader at All Saints, said: “This is an exciting and fun way for the whole community to share in the wise men’s journey to find Jesus.

“We are inviting everyone to follow the star.”

Anyone that would like to know more should visit the All Saints, Ecclesall, Facebook page or website www.allsaintsecclesall.org.uk

All Saints is a Church of England parish church and a Grade II listed building, located between Ringinglow Road and Ecclesall Road South. All Saints’ emergent youth and young adults congregation is called “The Uncut Project”.