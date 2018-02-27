Fly-tipper 'ashamed and sorry' for dumping soil on country lane in South Yorkshire

A fly-tipper who was fined for dumping soil on a country lane in South Yorkshire has apologised for his actions.

Liam Buckley admitted tipping soil and rubble from his vehicle at America Lane, near Wentworth in Rotherham.

He was traced by Rotherham Council officers after his transit vehicle was spotted during the act last April and, when interviewed, he said he had dumped the waste as his vehicle was overloaded.

Buckley, of Foljambe Drive, Dalton, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 13, when he admitted fly-tipping and said he was 'ashamed and sorry' for what he had done.

He was ordered to pay a total of £576.51, including a fine, costs and compensation to the council.

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, Rotherham Council's cabinet member for waste, said: "There is no excuse for fly-tipping – our residents have told us that tackling this anti-social crime is a priority for them, and where there is evidence we will prosecute offenders through the courts."

* To report fly-tipping in Rotherham, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/report.