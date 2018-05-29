'Fly safe, you'll be dearly missed' - Tributes paid to 15-year-old who dies after collision on major Sheffield road

Floral tributes have started to appear at the spot where a 15-year-old boy died after being by a van on a major Sheffield road this weekend.

The boy, who has not yet been named by police, was involved in a collision with a Citroen Nemo van on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, at around 7.50pm on Saturday, May 26.

Penistone Road, where the collision took place.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries the following day.

A bouquet of flowers have been left at the scene, on the junction for Hillsborough Barracks, outside the McDonalds restaurant, with a message, which read: "RIP Dan. Fly safe, you'll be dearly missed."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports that a white Citroen Nemo travelling along the A61 Penistone Road, Sheffield, out of the city, had collided with a pedestrian at the junction with the McDonalds restaurant.

"The boy’s family is being supported by specialist officers and has asked for privacy at this distressing time.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 919 of May 26."