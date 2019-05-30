Florist’s outrage at dangerous pavement left untended by Amey

The tree in question outside Flora Florist, Ecclesall Road.

Amey had cordoned off a tree outside Catherine Vickers’ shop on Ecclesall Road, Flora Florist, to repair the pavement.

Barriers have now been up for four months with no sign of repairs imminent.

Catherine Vickers, of Flora Florist, pictured. Picture: NSST-30-05-19-FloraFlorist-2

Catherine has been in contact with the Sheffield Council contractor for the last two months, concerned for the safety of people both entering and passing her florist.

She said: “Every day we come to the shop to find the tree barriers scattered everywhere, which is really dangerous.

“We live in a student area so they like to play around with them overnight then we have to deal with the mess in the morning.”

Catherine claims Amey has also put down unanchored curb stones, which have left a gap between the pavement and the road.

Catherine said: “Someone nearly fell onto the road the other day because they didn’t see the gap and went into it.

“Amey keep saying they are going to sort it but never do. I understand they can only work on Sundays when the road is quiet, but that now means they’ve had eight chances to sort it.

“If someone has an accident, it's going to be really serious.”

Amey said it has introduced a new approach to managing street trees in recent months, so has been reinspecting trees across the city.

A spokesperson said: “A number of trees on Ecclesall Road have been inspected and surrounding surfaces excavated to determine which solutions, if any, may be suitable to enable us to retain the tree. All nearby affected businesses and residents received prior notice of these works.

“Given the unique surroundings of trees on Ecclesall Road, including high footfall, traffic and multiple-use premises in the immediate vicinity, remedial work to improve conditions surrounding the trees has to be undertaken, with suitable permits, on Sundays, to avoid further disruption to commuters and businesses during peak times.

“As with any ongoing work around street trees, we always erect safety barriers to ensure that members of the public are not at risk when travelling past.

“By the end of this week, we hope to have installed a temporary repair to the tree outside Flora Florist on Ecclesall Road and safety barriers will be removed as a result.

“We understand that works to improve the highway can be frustrating and we thank people for their continued patience.”