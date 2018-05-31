Floral tributes mark spot where 15-year-old boy was hit by van in fatal collision on Sheffield road

Tributes continue to pour in for a 15-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van on a major Sheffield road at the weekend.

The boy, who has not yet been named by police, was involved in a collision with a Citroen Nemo van on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, at around 7.50pm on Saturday, May 26.

Floral tributes on Penistone Road, Hillsborough.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries the following day.

Floral tributes have continued to accumulate at the scene of the collision, outside the McDonalds restaurant at Hillsborough Barracks.

One read: "RIP Dan. I can't believe you've gone. You're one of the best people I've ever known."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force was still appealing for anyone who saw the collision to come forward.

He added: "Officers were called to reports that a white Citroen Nemo travelling along the A61 Penistone Road, Sheffield, out of the city, had collided with a pedestrian at the junction with the McDonalds restaurant.

"The boy’s family is being supported by specialist officers and has asked for privacy at this distressing time.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 919 of May 26."