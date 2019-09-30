Flooding shuts Doncaster road as Council warns closure will last several days
A Doncaster road could be closed for several days after being flooded – with more heavy rain expected.
Fordstead Lane between Arksey and Barnby Dun was closed by Doncaster Council earlier today – with more heavy rainfall expected to hit the area later today.
Doncaster Council tweeted: “Following the significant rainfall over the weekend, flood water is now approaching Fordstead Lane at Arksey.
“For the safety of motorists the road will be closed and a signed diversion will be in place.
“The latest weather forecast shows 20 hours of rainfall predicted from later this afternoon therefore we anticipate Fordstead Lane will remain closed for a number of days.
“We will have additional staff on standby to deal with any flood related issues.
“During this period of extreme weather motorists are urged to use caution on the roads due to the presence of standing water and not to attempt driving through roads that are flooded.”
The road, near to the former Thorpe Marsh power station, regularly floods and has been closed on several occasions over the years.