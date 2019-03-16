Flooding causes major delays to trains through Sheffield

Flooding is causing major delays to trains through Sheffield, with the disruption expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

Flooding between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly is affecting services on the Liverpool to Nottingham route via Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Northern has warned passengers to expect delays of up to 45 minutes

Northern said shortly before 1pm today that the line was open but a speed restriction meant all trains on the route were being delayed by up to 45 minutes in both directions. The train operator also warned passengers there could be short-notice alterations.

“At present Network Rail are on site trying to remove the water, however due to heavy rain we expect disruption to last throughout the afternoon,” it added.

Passengers have been advised that if there overall journey is delayed by more than 30 minutes they may be entitled to compensation, with details about how to make a claim available at www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk/delayrepay.

Passngers can check for the latest travel updates at www.journeycheck.com/northern.