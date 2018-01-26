Flooding causes closure of Sheffield road AGAIN

Have your say

A major Sheffield Road, where works were carried out to try and prevent flooding, has been forced to close once again.

The A616 Stocksbridge Bypass reopened this morning (Friday) after contractors built dams around the road on Thursday.

But Highways England said the road closed again in both directions between the A6102 (near Deecar) and the A628 (Flouch Roundabout).

A spokesman said "essential flood prevention works were ongoing".

Clearly signed diversions are in place via the M1 motorway and local diversions are also in place.