Flood risk warning for South Yorkshire as heavy rain is set to return
A weather warning has been issued for South Yorkshire, with fears of flooding mounting as heavy rain is set to return.
Parts of England could face flooding as heavy rain sweeps across the country, the Met Office has said.
Forecasters warned that more than two inches of rain could fall within 12 hours in some parts of the country today.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning stretching from Devon on the south coast to South Yorkshire between 12 noon and midnight.
Rain is set to move northwards across much of England, with the heaviest rain forecast for the afternoon and evening.
While up to 25mm is likely to fall ‘quite widely’, some areas could see up to 60mm – 2.3 inches- the Met Office warned.
"This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, but the situation is uncertain, such that the likelihood of this across any given county is small," the Met Office said.
Conditions are set to improve on Tuesday.