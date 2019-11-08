Parts of Catcliffe have been affected by flooding again

Catcliffe, which was hit by devastating floods in 2007 which left scores of residents homeless, was affected by floodwater again last night.

With one months worth of rainfall in 24 hours, concerned residents were fearful of a repeat event.

Water from Catcliffe Flash flooded the road between Catcliffe and Treeton

Environment Agency staff spent last night monitoring River Rother water levels and some residents started preparing to evacuate.

Catcliffe Flash did breach the nearby road between Catcliffe and Treeton and it was blocked off by the police for a time, but is now passable with care.

Cars in floodwater in Catcliffe (Pic: Darren Lee Shaw)

There was some localised surface water flooding in Catcliffe, marooning residents on some roads, but the majority of homes remained dry.