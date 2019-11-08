Flood-hit Rotherham suburb under water again
A Rotherham suburb devastated by floods in 2007 was under water again last night – 12 years on.
Catcliffe, which was hit by devastating floods in 2007 which left scores of residents homeless, was affected by floodwater again last night.
With one months worth of rainfall in 24 hours, concerned residents were fearful of a repeat event.
Environment Agency staff spent last night monitoring River Rother water levels and some residents started preparing to evacuate.
Catcliffe Flash did breach the nearby road between Catcliffe and Treeton and it was blocked off by the police for a time, but is now passable with care.
There was some localised surface water flooding in Catcliffe, marooning residents on some roads, but the majority of homes remained dry.
After the 2007 flood, Prince Charles visited Catcliffe to speak to affected residents.