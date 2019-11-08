Flood-hit Rotherham suburb under water again

A Rotherham suburb devastated by floods in 2007 was under water again last night – 12 years on.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:01 am
Parts of Catcliffe have been affected by flooding again

Catcliffe, which was hit by devastating floods in 2007 which left scores of residents homeless, was affected by floodwater again last night.

LATEST: Hundreds of homes without power across Sheffield

With one months worth of rainfall in 24 hours, concerned residents were fearful of a repeat event.

Water from Catcliffe Flash flooded the road between Catcliffe and Treeton

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Major rescue operation mounted for stranded shoppers, workers and motorists at Parkgate

Environment Agency staff spent last night monitoring River Rother water levels and some residents started preparing to evacuate.

WEATHER: 'Danger to life' severe flood warnings issued in Doncaster

Catcliffe Flash did breach the nearby road between Catcliffe and Treeton and it was blocked off by the police for a time, but is now passable with care.

Cars in floodwater in Catcliffe (Pic: Darren Lee Shaw)

There was some localised surface water flooding in Catcliffe, marooning residents on some roads, but the majority of homes remained dry.

After the 2007 flood, Prince Charles visited Catcliffe to speak to affected residents.