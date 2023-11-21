Flood-hit residents in Catcliffe receive almost £170,000 in council grants
Rotherham Council has administered funds totalling £167,000, which have been given to 167 households so far.
Households which have not received funds so far because the council does not hold their details will be contacted in the coming days.
Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council said: “This funding we hope will provide immediate financial relief to those impacted by hardship that has been caused by flooding.
“Over the last three weeks since the storm hit, we have had a fifth of our workforce supporting our residents.
“We will continue to support them in the coming weeks and months.”
Storm Babet brought around a month’s worth of rainfall in 18-36 hours in October, and the river Rother in Catcliffe saw the highest levels ever recorded.
Around 120 properties in Catcliffe were evacuated by firefighters after the river burst its banks.