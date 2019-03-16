Flood alert issued for Sheffield

A flood alert has been issued for Sheffield, as heavy rain drenches the city.

People living in the Upper River Don catchment area have been urged to be prepared for possible flooding.

This map shows the extent of the flood alert in place

READ MORE: Video shows moment tree crashes down outside Sheffield church hall hosting children's party

A map shows the area at risk beside the river stretching from just outside the city centre up past Oughtibridge to the north west.

The alert, issued by the Government’s flood information service, states: “River levels are rising as a result of the prolonged rainfall on Saturday 16/3/19. Levels are expected to peak around 9pm tonight.

“We do not expect any flooding to occur, but will continue to monitor the situation and will update this message as and when the situation changes.”

READ MORE: Man on attempted murder arrest after woman suffers suspected stab wound in Sheffield

The alert was last updated at 3.47pm today.

When a flood alert is in place, residents are advised to prepare a bag containing medicines, insurance documents and other important items, and to check for flood warnings.

If the status is upgraded to a flood warning, they should turn off their gas, water and electricity, move their family, pets and car to safety, and move any precious possessions upstairs.

READ MORE: Sheffield hospital wing closed on fire safety grounds will end up costing the NHS £122m under ‘rip off’ PFI scheme

As of 6.15pm today, there were 57 flood warnings and 68 flood alerts in place across England, mostly concentrated in the north and west.

You can check for the latest flood alerts and warnings here.