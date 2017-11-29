Flight to Leeds Bradford Airport lands in Bournemouth after mid-air emergency

A flight heading for Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to divert to Bournemouth after pilots declared a medical emergency on board.

The Ryanair aircraft was returning from Tenerife on Tuesday night, and was due to arrive at Leeds Bradford just before 10pm.

But the crew requested permission to land at Bournemouth Airport on the south coast when a passenger fell ill on board.

The plane landed normally and was met by a medical team at the airport, before passengers were taken by taxi to Leeds Bradford.