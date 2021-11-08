The Sheffield coroner’s office has taken over the investigation into the man’s death after South Yorkshire Police decided there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the injuries that the man had suffered.

The area around Pond Street and Flat Street was sealed off for several hours on Saturday morning, after the injured man was found, with bus services affected by the police activity.

Police cordoned off Flat Street on Saturday morning. The Sheffield coroner's office is now investigating the death of a man found there.

The Sheffield coroner’s office today confirmed the incident was now being dealt with by the coroner, but said the man had not yet been formally identified.

They said that was expected to happen later this week and an inquest was expected to be opened but no date has yet been set.

Police said on Saturday a man was discovered unconscious near the bus station near where Flat Street and Pond Street join, at around 3am on Saturday morning.

A spokesman said: “He was transported to hospital but sadly died a short time later.”

The spokesman added today that the force would be making no further comment on the incident because it was now classed as not suspicious

Police cordoned off a large area, running all the way from Pond Street to Castle Street, with several police cars at the scene. It was not known at first if there were any suspicious circumstances.

Buses which usually stop at the transport interchange were diverted because the the incident.

But all the routes are back to normal today after the police investigations were completed on the site.