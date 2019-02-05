A flat went up in flames after an arson attack in Sheffield.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Fox Hill Crescent, Birley Edge, at 11.45pm and found a ground floor flat alight.
Three fire engines were deployed to the scene and remained there until 1.15am.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.