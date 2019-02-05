Have your say

A flat went up in flames after an arson attack in Sheffield.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Fox Hill Crescent, Birley Edge, at 11.45pm and found a ground floor flat alight.

Fox Hill Crescent, Sheffield

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene and remained there until 1.15am.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.