FLASHBACK: Was this the strangest goal ever scored by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane?

This Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most unusual goals ever witnessed at Bramall Lane.

It was Sunday January 27 2008 and Sheffield United were facing Premier League Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brian Robson’s Blades team were struggling in the Championship having been relegated from the top flight the previous season.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s City side on the other hand went into the game in the top half of the Premier League.

The match sprung to life in the 12th minute when the Blades took the lead in truly bizarre circumstances.

Lee Martin, on loan from Manchester United, cut in from the left flank and slid the ball in low towards the six-yard-box.

Luton Shelton slots the ball home

The ball passed through a cluster of blue and white balloons which littered the City goalmouth and what happened next will live long in the memory of those who were there.

City defender Michael Ball was seemingly bamboozled after the ball bounced of one of the balloons and his air kick enabled United striker Luton Shelton to calmly slot the ball home from close range.

Despite pressure from the visitors United doubled their lead just 12 minutes later.

Derek Geary’s cross from the right wing was only half cleared and Jon Stead pounced to emphatically stroke the ball home from 12 yards.

It was end-to-end stuff after this and City pulled a goal back through teenager Daniel Sturridge.

The contest continued in the same pulsating vein with both sides spurning good chances.

But the Blades held on to secure an impressive 2-1 victory in a match which was the undoubted highlight of Robson’s disappointing reign at the club.

He was sacked just a couple of weeks later and replaced by Kevin Blackwell.