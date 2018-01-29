Flames sweep through building close to Barnsley restaurant

Firefighters battled to extinguish a blaze which broke out in a derelict building close to a Barnsley restaurant.

The fire close to Boccelli's on Grange Lane, Cundy Cross, was discovered at 8.05pm on Saturday.

An arson attack was to blame for a blaze in Cundy Cross

Firefighters said a derelict building was set alight in an arson attack.

At the height of the blaze there were four fire engines at the scene.

Crews spent around four hours dealing with the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.