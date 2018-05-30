Flags stolen from Sheffield war memorial

Thieves have stolen two flags from a Sheffield war memorial, which honours the lives of ten US servicemen who were killed when they plane came down during the Second World War.

Two American flags have been stolen from the Mi Amigo memorial, in Endcliffe Park - where the plane came down on February 24, 1944.

The Mi Amigo crew.

The airmen, led by pilot Lieutenant John Kriegshauser, were on their 15th mission of a 25-raid tour of duty when they were tasked to attack a German-held airfield in Denmark.

Their plane was badly damaged in at attack by German fighters and they got into difficulties over Sheffield on their way home.

The crew of the B17 bomber Mi-Amigo all died when their four-engined bomber crashed into a wooded hillside behind what is now Endcliffe Park’s cafe.

The the exact circumstances surrounding the crash of the Mi Amigo remain a mystery but it is believed he B-17's pilot was looking for a safe place to land and 'zeroed in' on Endcliffe Park.