Five men hunted over stabbing in Sheffield street

Five men are now wanted over a stabbing in a Sheffield street in which a man attacked by a masked gang on quads and a motorbike.

South Yorkshire Police initially said three men were involved in the attack but detectives are now looking for five culprits.

They struck in Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, at 5.30pm on Sunday, September 2 after one of the bikes hit a 25-year-old man, who was then attacked.

He was stabbed in his legs before his attackers rode off.

The men, who were all wearing balaclavas or helmets, were on a motorbike and two quad bikes.

The motorbike was blue and one of the quad bikes had a green bar across the front.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim ‘suffered a number of stab wounds to his legs’ but has since been discharged from hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 711 of September 2.