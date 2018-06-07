Five in court over series of burglaries across South Yorkshire

Have your say

Five men have appeared in court charged with numerous offences following a series of burglaries across Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.

Detectives launched a joint investigation into a series of burglaries in which high value items, including jewellery, electrical items and vehicles were taken.

As part of the investigation, officers carried out a number of early morning warrants on Monday morning across Sheffield and Rotherham, resulting in the arrest of three men, who were all charged in connection to the offences.

AJ Ford, Bradley Watson and Daniel Fenwick appeared before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, June 5, where they were remanded into custody to appear again before court at a later date.

Ford, 18, of Stovin Drive, Sheffield, Watson, 21, of Greenwood Avenue, Sheffield and Fenwick, 27, of Spring Close View, Sheffield, are all charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, committed between February and March of this year, and possession of an imitation firearm.

Fenwick is also charged with handling stolen goods.

A further two men have been charged in connection with the incident and appeared before court today (Thursday).

Jack Wright, 18, of Nursery Drive, Rotherham, and Joseph Lawrenson, 18, of Stovin Drive, Sheffield, are both charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of an imitation firearm.

Lawrenson is also charged with handling stolen goods.

Both have also been remanded in to custody.