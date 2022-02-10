Richmond fire: 'Stay away' warning issued as five fire engines sent to furniture shop blaze

Five fire engines have been deployed to a serious shop blaze in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:36 pm

Crews are dealing with a large fire involving a furniture shop on Richmond Park Road, Richmond, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We've got five fire engines in attendance and we'll share more updates as we have them.

Firefighters were deployed to a furniture shop blaze in Richmond, Sheffield, earlier today

“Please stay away from the area.”

More to follow.

