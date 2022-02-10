Richmond fire: 'Stay away' warning issued as five fire engines sent to furniture shop blaze
Five fire engines have been deployed to a serious shop blaze in Sheffield.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:36 pm
Crews are dealing with a large fire involving a furniture shop on Richmond Park Road, Richmond, Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We've got five fire engines in attendance and we'll share more updates as we have them.
“Please stay away from the area.”
More to follow.