Five fire engines fighting blaze near Sheffield city centre
Five fire engines have been sent to deal wth a blaze near Sheffield city centre this evening.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:14 pm
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has sent the crews to deal with a blaze on Effingham Street, where they are currently on the scene.
A spokesman said: “This is believed to be a derelict building fire and there is quite a large smoke plume.”
The cause of the fire is unknown at present and more details are expected to be disclosed later.