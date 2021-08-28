Five fire engines fighting blaze near Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has sent the crews to deal with a blaze on Effingham Street, where they are currently on the scene.

A spokesman said: “This is believed to be a derelict building fire and there is quite a large smoke plume.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at present and more details are expected to be disclosed later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire engines of Effingham Street tonight