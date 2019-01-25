Five arrested in drug raids on Doncaster street

Five arrests were made after police raided two homes on a Doncaster street to search for drugs.

Officers struck at homes in Parkinson Street, Wheatley, at 9am on Wednesday following reports of drug dealing taking place.

Five suspects were arrested for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said officers found some Spice and two dogs - a French bulldog and a dachshund – which are believed to be stolen.

Enquiries are being carried out to try to find the owners of the female dogs.