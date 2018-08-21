Five arrested as part of police operation in Rotherham

Have your say

Five people have been arrested and police seized £4,500 in cash and two vehicles as part of a clampdown in Rotherham.

Officers carried out Operation Duxford in Ferham, Eastwood, Manvers, Masbrough, Brinsworth and Rotherham town centre and were accompanied by Chief Constable Stephen Watson.

Police met at the town's Main Street police station before carrying out a drugs warrant in Eastwood and there was also a community activity day in Ferham Park, organised together with Rotherham United's Community Sports Trust and South Yorkshire fire and Rescue Service.

PC Paul Gray delivered an internet safety talk to a group of parents in conjunction with Rotherham Council, covering topics such as grooming, sharing nude photos and using parental controls.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson and Chief Inspector Paul Ferguson joined PC Brett Thompson at Waterfront Golf Club in Wath where staff and pro golfers gave their time teaching youngsters from Swinton Comprehensive School how to play the game.

And nearby at Cortonwood Retail Park, members of Rotherham North NHP team spent the day offering crime prevention advice at a pop-up stall.