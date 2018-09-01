Five arrested as fighting breaks out in away section during Sheffield United’s win over Aston Villa

Five fans were today arrested as fighting broke out in the away section during Sheffield United’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Footage shared online shows scuffles between Villa fans during the game at Bramall Lane.

South Yorkshire Police said five men had been arrested.

The force was unable to confirm at this stage what the men were arrested for, or their ages.

It said there were no reports of anyone being wounded in the violence, though one person had sustained a drink-related injury.