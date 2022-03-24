Fitzwilliam Street: Woman taken to Sheffield's Northern General hospital over concerns for her safety

A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a block of Sheffield flats over concerns for her safety.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:46 pm

Police and an ambulance attended at Fitzwilliam Street, yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.55pm with reports of concern for the safety of a woman at Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.”

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, yesterday afternoon

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to a medical incident around 2.15pm with one patient taken to the Northern General Hospital.

