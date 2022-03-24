Fitzwilliam Street: Woman taken to Sheffield's Northern General hospital over concerns for her safety
A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a block of Sheffield flats over concerns for her safety.
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:46 pm
Police and an ambulance attended at Fitzwilliam Street, yesterday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.55pm with reports of concern for the safety of a woman at Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to a medical incident around 2.15pm with one patient taken to the Northern General Hospital.