First World War graves could be bulldozed as part of development plans at Sheffield church

Graves honouring those killed in the First World War could be demolished to make way for a walkway between a Sheffield church and its hall.

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield Council seeking permission to build a glazed walkway between Christ Church Fulwood and its community buildings.

But the path would see the removal of a number of graves, including one who died during the Great War, prompting objections from those who live near the site.

Paul Bradwell, 48, who lives across from the church, said: "I was horrified when I saw the planning application and the plans for the walkway.

"They've obviously put some work into it but the walkway would carve straight through the graveyard, which contains First World War memorial stones.

"It's fairly unnecessary. By the time you cross between one and the other, you barely notice the weather."

As well as the glazed walkway, the proposals also include a new paved courtyard and the siting of a marquee in the church car park for the duration of the construction of the project.

"Living near the site I have my own private issues with the site, which I will make clear in my objection to the application but, from a public point of view, I think it's such a tragedy to just get rid of the gravestones.

"We are all too young to know much about the First World War apart from what we have read but those men are the reason we are here."

A design and access statement submitted with the application said proposals also included the demolition of part of the boundary wall on Canterbury Avenue and new entrance foyers to both the church and hall.

It said the current facilities at the church were "completely inadequate for the number of people using the site" and that the proposals were necessary so "that this growing and thriving church can continue to train leaders, serve the wider church and make a significant contribution to the surrounding community".

A spokesman for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission said it had been consulted throughout the process.

He said the proposals would "potentially affect" one war grave - that of Major E W Longden - but added the CWGC had been told the burial would not be affected but the headstone would be moved elsewhere in the churchyard.

He added: "There are a number of options being discussed as to where the most appropriate location for this might be and would hope to hold some form of formal ceremony when this is complete.

"We believe this solution secures the integrity of the burial and also provides for an appropriate form of commemoration to this brave man."

The Star has contact the church for comment.