First pictures show huge police presence and multiple cordons after Barnsley stabbing

The first pictures of the aftermath of this morning’s stabbing in Barnsley show multiple cordons and a huge police presence.

Police were called to Barnsley town centre shortly after 8am this morning to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police investigators cordon off sections of Barnsley town centre after a stabbing.

Officers then received numerous further reports of an individual in the town centre with a knife.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, shops were put ‘on lockdown’, but have since reopened.

Police say one person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and is in police custody.

They added that one man has suffered minor injuries but that no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have asked the public to ‘remain vigilant’ as they seek to establish if it is an isolated incident and whether the individual acted alone.

There are several scenes in place and a high visibility police presence in Barnsley town centre, while initial enquiries take place to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The public are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress or a life is at risk.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 246 of 8 September 2018.