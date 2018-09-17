First pictures revealed of new £12million Doncaster secondary school buildings

This is how one of Doncaster’s largest schools will look after a £12 million re-build, planned for next year.

Ash Hill Academy in Hatfield, is set for a partial rebuild which will see some of its crumbling old buildings replaced.

An artists impression of how the rebuilt Ash Hill Academy will look

Now the school principal, John Higgins, has issued the first pictures of how the school will look when work is completed.

Some of the work on the site has already started. It was originally planned to open next September, but it is now expected to be later than that due to delays.

Read more: One of Doncaster's biggest schools is set to be transformed with £12 million new building

There will be a final public consultation with the date to be announced in in the near future and the school hope to start work on the new building in January 2019.

An artists impression of how the rebuilt Ash Hill Academy will look

Mr Higgins said over the past 12 months, academy leaders, architects and consultants from the Department of Education have worked on the designs of what they believe will be an exciting and vibrant school comprising the latest facilities.

He said it would have state of the art science labs, design workshops, purpose built performing art areas, inclusion units, cafeteria and a fully equipped theatre.

Read more: Doncaster school bids to link up with its former students

He said: “The timing of the new build coincides with the academy achieving both record breaking results and increased student numbers, 2018.”

An artists impression of how the rebuilt Ash Hill Academy will look

At present, Ash Hill Academy, in Hatfield has two modern buildings - but it also has an aging block dating back to the 1960s which is now in such poor condition that only half of it can be used.

But the £12 million building scheme is intended to see school's B Block demolished, and replaced with a state of the art building on the site of the car park near the gate.

And a number of the other buildings are to be stripped down for a major refurbishment.

The land currently occupied by B Block will become leisure space.

Part of the school was rebuilt in 2006. But in recent years, teachers and pupils had struggled to get by in old rooms.

The changes will also see the sports facilities re-organised, so that they are all located close to one another. At present, the tennis courts are spread around several locations around the site, making it difficult to teach tennis.