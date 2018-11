This is the scene close to Sheffield city centre as a blaze sends smoke billowing across the sky.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Manor Lane at around 3.10pm on Tuesday.

The scene of the fire. Picture: Joshua Waller @Joshwal

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two portable buildings were alight.

Crews from Birley, Parkway and Lowedges stations remain at the scene.

An eyewitness said ‘massive black smoke’ was billowing from the scene.

Smoke billowing from the scene. Picture: @SheffieldEyes

