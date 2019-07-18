First pictures and video emerge of huge fire near Doncaster town centre
The first pictures and video has emerged of a huge fire near Doncaster town centre.
By Dan Hayes
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 20:54
One casualty was rescued from the blaze, which started in the derelict St James’ Court on St James’ Street, Balby Bridge, at around 6.30 this evening.
The fire service say there are not believed to be any more people trapped in the building.
There are currently four fire engines dealing with the blaze and one turntable ladder.