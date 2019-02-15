First picture released of Rotherham woman who died after altercation 

Have your say

This is the first picture that has been released of a woman who died after a reported altercation in Rotherham.

The woman has been named today by police as Becky Rachel Moody, aged 34, who died after collapsing in the garden of a property in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, on Wednesday just before 8.50pm.

Becky Rachel Moody.

Police said she was found unconscious following reports of an altercation. It is believed Becky was a mum-of-two.

A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “She was treated by medical staff who attended but was pronounced dead shortly after.

“She has today been formally identified by her family, who have chosen to release this picture of her.

“They have asked that their privacy continue to be respected at this difficult time.”

The statement added: “Enquiries in to Ms Moody’s death are continuing, following the results of a post-mortem yesterday which proved inconclusive.

“Further tests will now be carried out to determine the exact cause of her death.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or has any information, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 943 of 13 February 2019.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”