First picture of man who sexually assaulted Sheffield police officer

This is the man found guilty of sexually assaulting a female police officer close to Sheffield city centre.

Luca Jelic, aged 29, of Scotland Street, was found guilty of sexual assault, three counts of criminal damage, possession of a Class A drug and assault after a trial.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Jelic struck in the early hours of Friday, April 27 after officers responded to a call from a member of the public and found him semi-naked, agitated and under the influence of alcohol and Class A drugs.

He sexually assaulted one of the officers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and bit the other.

Detective Constable Sam Wardman, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased that Jelic has been convicted and now faces a custodial sentence for his crimes.

“His behaviour that night was truly despicable and must have been a frightening experience for those officers affected by this incident.”

Jelic has been remanded in custody and is to be sentenced in November.

Superintendent Shelley Hemsley added: “The officers that responded to this incident were faced with a violent and dangerous situation, and they are to be commended for their bravery and professionalism.

“Our officers potentially face danger every time they respond to an incident, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve the communities of South Yorkshire.

“Jelic’s conviction demonstrates our zero tolerance approach to assaults on our officers.”