The first picture has emerged of a serious crash which happened on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

The accident took place at around 3pm on Abbeydale Road near St Vincent's charity shop.

Police said it involved two cars but that no one was seriously injured.

The road was completely blocked in both directions and eyewitnesses said traffic in the area was heavy for a number of hours afterwards.

Buses were also delayed for some following the incident.