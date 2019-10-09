First picture from crash scene shows car on roof after M1 collision in South Yorkshire

Pictures have emerged from the M1 in South Yorkshire where a car overturned and landed on its roof this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:31 am

The incident occurred on the southbound stretch between Junction 35A for Stocksbridge and 35 for Thorpe Hesley and initially three of the four lanes were closed.

There are now two lanes open in a bid to ease congestion.

Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning

Highways England said: “Amazingly there are no serious injuries reported.”

Police were called shortly before 7.30am to reports of a collision on M1 south between J35A and J35.

South Yorkshire Police said: “One vehicle was involved in the incident. We do not believe anyone to be seriously injured.

“Due to two lanes being blocked, the incident is causing significant delays.”

More to follow.