First picture and video from scene of major police incident in Doncaster  

The first picture and video has emerged from the scene of a major incident in Doncaster last night in which a witness claims several cars were wrecked and a man had ‘half his ear bitten off’.

The image was taken by a resident who watched the drama unfold in Ridgill Avenue in Skellow just before midnight. Police were called and sealed off the area.

Police at the scene.

Meanwhile, a video shows how a police van is still on the street guarding the area this morning.

The witness described it as a “massive police incident” and added: “One guy was taken to hospital after several cars were ‘skittled’ and smashed on the roadside.

“One person taken to hospital in an ambulance with several injuries, most noticeably half of his ear bitten off.”

Emergency services have not released any details yet so none of the information has been confirmed at present.

We have contacted police, fire and the ambulance service and will update this story when we receive details.