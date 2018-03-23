First look inside new River Island store at Meadowhall after HUGE refurbishment

Have your say

The newly refurbished River Island store at Meadowhall has reopened today and here is a sneak peak inside.

The popular fashion store closed its doors in the shopping centre in January to undergo a huge transformation.

River Island at Meadowhall

However, Meadowhall announced this morning that the new and improved store has finally reopened this morning.

There will also be a launch event taking place tomorrow for all shoppers eager to see the new store for themselves.

Meadowhall has recently completed a £60 million refurbishment following a two-year development programme.

During the refurbishment process, a further £40 million was invested in store upgrades in more than 70 stores, including River Island.

River Island at Meadowhall

The fashion favourite closed in January this year to upsize and refurbish its store; creating a new 21,000 sq ft unit.

JD Sports, Primark and All Saints all underwent refurbishments as part of the huge Meadowhall transformation as well as a number of new store openings.

Wilko opened its doors to shoppers this week while Flannels, Neal's Yard and Godiva all opened at the shopping centre last year.