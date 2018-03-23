First look inside new River Island store at Meadowhall after HUGE refurbishment

The newly refurbished River Island store at Meadowhall has reopened today and here is a sneak peak inside.
The popular fashion store closed its doors in the shopping centre in January to undergo a huge transformation.
However, Meadowhall announced this morning that the new and improved store has finally reopened this morning.
There will also be a launch event taking place tomorrow for all shoppers eager to see the new store for themselves.
Meadowhall has recently completed a £60 million refurbishment following a two-year development programme.
During the refurbishment process, a further £40 million was invested in store upgrades in more than 70 stores, including River Island.
The fashion favourite closed in January this year to upsize and refurbish its store; creating a new 21,000 sq ft unit.
JD Sports, Primark and All Saints all underwent refurbishments as part of the huge Meadowhall transformation as well as a number of new store openings.
Wilko opened its doors to shoppers this week while Flannels, Neal's Yard and Godiva all opened at the shopping centre last year.