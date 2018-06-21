First look inside HUGE new Primark superstore at Meadowhall - including Harry Potter gifts

Have your say

Primark at Meadowhall has just got even better after unveiling their huge new extension

The store announced back in September that it was undergoing a massive extension as part of an exciting revamp at the shopping centre.

The Star reported back in May 2017 that a raft of new stores were set to arrive at Meadowhall with a number of shops being extended.

Primark has now extended its store by a massive 21,300 sq ft on the lower level which will result in a total selling space of 70,800 sq ft over two levels.

The store has now unveiled its new extension with a wide range of products as well as increased till points and changing rooms.

There's also new seating complete with changing facilities.

Richard Crowther, Asset Manager for British Land, said: “Our strategy is to ensure Meadowhall’s offer reflects consumers’ changing modern lifestyles.

"Attracting these premium brands to the line-up achieves this objective and is a great endorsement of the enhanced environment we and our occupiers are creating at the centre.”

