Popworld has been given a fresh new look.

First look behind the scenes at popular Sheffield nightclub's £300,000 facelift: PICTURE GALLERY

Take a look at a fresh new, £300,000 refurbishment for one of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 11:36

Popworld in Carver Street has officially reopened and the bright and bold new venue features colourful lights, a bigger and better VIP area, a lip-shaped booth that can be booked for a night out in style and a brand-new illuminated dancefloor. Here’s how it looks! (Photos: Victoria Greensmith).

The Carver Street club has been given a £300,000 makeover.

A fresh and funky bold new decor has been unveiled.

The club is devoted to the world of bright and cheerful pop music.

New seating areas have been installed.

