First look behind the scenes at popular Sheffield nightclub's £300,000 facelift: PICTURE GALLERY
Take a look at a fresh new, £300,000 refurbishment for one of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 11:36
Popworld in Carver Street has officially reopened and the bright and bold new venue features colourful lights, a bigger and better VIP area, a lip-shaped booth that can be booked for a night out in style and a brand-new illuminated dancefloor. Here’s how it looks! (Photos: Victoria Greensmith).