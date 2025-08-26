First look at Sir Alan Ayckbourn's 91st play Earth Angel opening at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in September

Russell Richardson and Elizabeth Boag in rehearsals for Earth Angel (credit: Tony Bartholomew)

Alan Ayckbourn’s latest comedy, Earth Angel, opens at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month

A cast comprising Elizabeth Boag, Iskandar Eaton, Stuart Fox, Liza Goddard, Russell Richardson and Hayden Wood are directed by the author in the show.

Gerald recently lost his wife of many years. Amy was the light of his life, almost heaven-sent.

It’s tricky thinking about life without her but he’s trying his best to put a brave face on things, accepting help from fussy neighbours and muddling along as best he can.

Then a mysterious stranger turns up at Amy’s wake. He seems like a nice enough chap, washing the dishes and offering to do a shop for Gerald, but is he all that he appears?

Alan Ayckbourn’s 91st play digs deep into one of life’s greatest mysteries – what makes someone a good person? And in this day and age, can you ever really be sure...?

Alan says: “We have to remember there are still good things floating about in the world today, though it's often hard to see them. But the good is still there if we look for it.”

Earth Angel is designed by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The Associate Sound Designer is Ernest Acquah, the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook, and the scenic artist is Julia Wray. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Earth Angel can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from from Saturday September 13 to Saturday October 11.

It then tours to the New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from October 14 to 25 and the Old Laundry, Bowness-on-Windermere, from November 4 to 8.

Tickets for the Stephen Joseph run in the round are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

A revival of Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is the current production in the round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

A cast of nine are directed by Stephen Joseph Theatre artistic director Paul Robinson in the farce which is on until September 6.