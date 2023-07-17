Over 2,000 people attended the event, which had a stellar lineup of Jon, Lucy, Tom Davis, Sarah Millican, Daliso Chaponda , Rosie Jones and Seann Walsh.

Jon and Lucy hosted meet and greets for special guests

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, stars of Meet the Richardsons, hosted a comedy night which raised £70,000 and counting for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Over 2,000 people attended the event at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, July 13, which had a stellar lineup of Jon, Lucy, Tom Davis, Sarah Millican, Daliso Chaponda, Rosie Jones and Seann Walsh. The comedians gave their time at no cost, with all proceeds going to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Top UK comedians posed for a selfie with The Children’s Hospital Charity staff and patrons, Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill

Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill, also patrons of the Trust, joined Jon on stage to take on the ‘5 for Theo’ challenge, doing five keepy-uppies, nominating five friends, and donating £5 to the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Jon said: “It was amazing to see the City Hall full to the rafters and know all the money was going to Sheffield Children’s. I’m certain that will be the best comedy show in Sheffield this year and already can’t wait to get planning the next one.”

Charity patrons Jon Richardson, Lucy Beaumont, Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill posing for a photo with The Children’s Hospital Charity’s volunteers

Over one hundred staff from the hospital attended the event, alongside the families of patients treated there.

John Armstrong, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It was amazing to see so many people there supporting Sheffield Children’s. With parents and loved ones of patients in the audience, it was a very special evening.

“We can’t thank our sponsors, volunteers, Jon, Lucy, and their friends enough for supporting us. Being the first of an annual event, we already can’t wait until next year.”

A barrel of laughs - over 2,000 attended the evening at Sheffield City Hall

Jon and Lucy have been patrons of Sheffield Children’s, one of the only three standalone children’s NHS Trusts in the country, since the start of 2021.