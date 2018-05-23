First interactive Ninjatag assault course in northern England to open in Doncaster

Doncaster will become home to the north of England's first interactive Ninjatag assault course when it opens this summer.

Flip Out Doncaster, which is currently being built within the former British Home Stores site in the Frenchgate Centre, will host the new sensor-based game for ages eight and up.

The trampoline park will be the first in the north of England to use interactive wearable technology.

Called NinjaTAG, the new attraction uses sensors, or TAGs, installed around the arena to communicate with wristbands allowing customers to take part in a variety of skill games.

The high-tech course offers energetic and interactive fun across a multi-level arena, where up to 70 participants can compete with friends to try and beat their best scores.

Drawing inspiration from outdoor assault courses like Tough Mudder and TV programmes like Total Wipeout and Ninja Warrior, NinjaTAG monitors participants’ movements around obstacles to test their speed, strategy, bravery and agility before ranking them against other players.

Keith Wortley, owner of Flip Out Doncaster, said: “I’m excited to announce that NinjaTAG, a new concept in social active leisure, is coming to Flip Out Doncaster.

“This bespoke-built interactive obstacle course contains a number of challenges with sensors positioned in tricky to reach parts of the course.

“The more agile the player, the better they’ll be able to access the tougher sensors, resulting in more points for them and the bragging rights among their friends.

“The great thing about the TAG technology is that you can keep a record of your score around the course and then come back to Flip Out Doncaster to beat your best time and see how much you’ve improved your skills and fitness.”

Flip Out Doncaster is opening this summer, offering battle beams, foam pits and free-running areas, bouldering and traverse climbing walls, 20ft cyber towers, soft play for youngsters and a bed of 50 inter-connected trampolines.

Find the latest on Flip Out Doncaster via social media through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: @flipoutdonny or online: www.flipout.co.uk.