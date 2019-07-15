First hidden river tours in Sheffield hailed an 'amazing success'

The first public tours of Sheffield’s hidden rivers, organised by the Sheaf and Porter River Trust, have taken place, seeing more than 100 visitors take part. Pictured are some of those who took part.

The tours, which have been organised by the Sheaf and Porter River Trust, saw eight guided tours taken through the hidden rivers of downtown Sheffield, with the majority culminating at the ‘Megatron’ culvert section in Castlegate.

The tours, which took place earlier this month, were in high demand. When they went on sale they sold out in less than 10 hours.

Dave Johnson, a amateur photographer who went on one of the tours, said the experience was extremely enjoyable and interesting.

He said: “It was quite simply one of the best things I've ever done.

“It was amazing to see a hidden side of Sheffield that a lot of folk don't even know about, let alone have seen before.

“Our guides were great; they were very friendly and knowledgeable and pointed out interesting things along the way.

“It was fantastic to tick the famous Megatron cavern off my bucket list.”

Due to the demand, further tours will be released for August weekends later this month.

Anthony Wood, volunteer for the Trust, said the tours had been a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by all those who attended.

He said: “The tours were an amazing success. We had such incredibly positive and touching feedback from our guests, many of whom have since offered their services volunteering to help the Trust in a variety of ways.

“Personally, I am looking forward to helping many more people to explore this incredible space beneath their feet.”

The tours are just one activity the Sheaf and Porter River Trust is planning to deliver.

Other key initiatives planned for the coming weeks and months will include river clean-ups, activities to promote the de-culverting and re-naturalisation of the rivers and also fundraising for key projects.