Fans have been given a sneak peek of a new TV drama rumoured to have been filmed in Sheffield starring Hollywood legend Richard Gere.

MotherFatherSon, a new eight part thriller starring the Pretty Woman icon, is scheduled to hit screens later this year – but the BBC has not yet revealed a screening date.

However, a trailer previewing the new show, which also stars Sarah Lancashire, has been trailed on both BBC1 and BBC2 over the last few days and has also been shared on YouTube.

Last September, it was rumoured that Gere had been filming scenes for the drama at the University of Sheffield’s Diamond building.

The new series will air on BBC2 and charts the story of one of the most powerful families in the world with a son with destructive tendencies.

Richard Gere and Billy Howle in MotherFatherSon. (Photo: BBC).

Helen McCrory and Billy Howle also feature in the politically-fuelled psychological thriller delicately balancing a complex climate of a powerful family and how their failures go on to effect them, the empire they’ve built and the country itself.

The eight-part drama is centred around family members Max (Richard Gere) – a self-made American whose business reach extends worldwide – Kathryn (Helen McCrory), the heiress and estranged wife of Max, and their son Caden (Billy Howle) who runs his father’s UK newspaper and is set to follow in his footsteps and become one of the most powerful people in the world.

But having been entrusted with responsibility by his father, Caden is unable to repay his trust and his selfish and destructive lifestyle eventually catches up on him – causing widespread devastation.

Filming is said to have taken place in The Diamond last autumn.

There was much secrecy and speculation around the Sheffield shoot with the University only confirming that parts of the distinctive building on Leavygreave Road would be closed while filming for a new BBC drama took place.

Cameras rolled as a car with blacked out windows was filmed passing the building on several occasions – leading locals to suggest that the vehicle may have contained the Pretty Woman star.

Donna Creighton‏ tweeted: “A bit of BBC filming happening right outside my work! Passes on the afternoon #thesheffielddiamond #motherfatherson #richardgere.”

Dr Ali Riley, enterprise education manager at the University tweeted a picture of the car and added: “He was possibly in the back of this jag which they filmed going up the street a number of times. There was a camera pointing into the back but the windows were tinted...”

In a tweet, the University said: “The BBC is filming scenes for a new drama in the Diamond which may cause some disruption and limited access at the main entrance. Student ambassadors will be on hand to guide students to alternative entrances.”

Gere,70, has starred in a string of hit movies but is best remembered for his 1990 smash hit Pretty Woman alongside Julia Roberts.

