First footage from murder scene in Sheffield as girl, 17, is quizzed by the police

A girl, aged 17, is in police custody this morning on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Sheffield.

The girl and a man, aged 22, have been arrested over the murder of a 19-year-old man, who was stabbed in a flat in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, last night.

Police officers in Tannery Close, Woodhouse

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died in the early hours of this morning.

A huge cordon is in place around the crime scene, with the police tape extending to nearby Tannery Park.

The crime scene is under police guard while enquiries are carried out on the street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 19-year-old man in Sheffield.

"At 11.10pm last night, emergency services were called to a block of flats in Tannery Close, Woodhouse following a report that a man had been stabbed.

"The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of this morning. While formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

She added: "A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the man’s death, on suspicion of murder. They currently remain in police custody.

"At this time there are a number of cordons in place in the area, as detectives work to gather evidence and establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.