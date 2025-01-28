First athour events from The Little Ripon Bookshop revealed for this year

The Little Ripon Bookshop in Westgate

Independent gem The Little Ripon Bookshop in Westgate has organised a series of author events for this year.

Sold out signs have already gone up on Morning Coffee with Crime – Elly Griffiths – at Valentino’s Ristorante on Saturday February 20.

One of the greatest ‘mistresses of crime’ will be talking about her latest novel The Frozen People.

Elly is famous for her series featuring detective Ruth Galloway and more recently, Harbinder Kaur.

Author or several bestselling books including The Night Ship, Jess Kidd comes to Ripon on Thursday March 13.

The Morning Coffee with Crime event is also at Valentino’s Ristorante, Westgate, conveniently next door to the bookshop.

Jess will be talking about her new book Murder at Gulls Nest featuring sleuth and ex-nun Nora Breen. Coffee or tea and cannoli pastries will also be served.

Writers Rob Cowen and Dan Richards will be in conversation at the Ripon Arts Hub, Operatic Hall, 49A Allhallowgate, Ripon, on Monday April14 at 7pm.

North Yorkshire-baned Rob is an award-winning writer, hailed as one of the UK’s most original voices on nature, place and people.

His first book, Skimming Stones, won the Roger Deakin Award from the Society of Authors. His second book, Common Ground was shortlisted for the Portico, Richard Jefferies Society and Wainwright Prizes and voted one of the nation’s favourite nature books of all time in a BBC poll.

His follow-up, The Heeding was the best-selling debut book of poetry. His latest book The North Road will be released in April.

Dan’s first book Holloway was co-authored with nature-writer Robert Macfarlane.

Overnight: Journeys, Conversations and Stories After Dark, a book exploring the nocturnal operations which sustain, repair and protect the world is released in March.

Tickets from bookshop or online: www.littleriponbookshop.co.uk/events