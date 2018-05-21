Firm to prosecute vandals damaging yellow bikes in Sheffield

The firm running the yellow bike scheme in Sheffield is to prosecute vandals.

Ofo launched its dockless bike scheme in Sheffield in January, placing 1,000 yellow bikes on the city's streets to be hired for 50p for half an hour.

Users download a free app to locate and unlock the bike closest to them.

Despite a number of vandalism attacks on bikes in Sheffield, Ofo insists the scheme is still operating successfully in the city.

South Yorkshire Police said Ofo 'will be taking action' against those caught damaging the bikes.

Officers removed a number from youths in Hillsborough last Thursday, claiming they were being used 'in an anti-social manner'.

All the bikes seized were also damaged.

A police spokesman said: "Several Ofo bikes where seized off local youths who had been using then in an anti-social manner.

"All the bikes that where seized were damaged in some way.

"These will now go back to the company who will be taking action against anyone seen causing damage to the bikes provided for the scheme."