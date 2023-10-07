If you're planning to put on your own display, there are plenty of places to buy fireworks in and around Sheffield

Bonfire Night is just around the corner.

There are a number of places to buy fireworks in and around Sheffield for private displays

But if you're planning to put on your own display for the family in the garden, there are plenty of places to buy fireworks in and around Sheffield.

Where can you buy fireworks in and around Sheffield?

Below is a list of places in and around Sheffield where you can buy fireworks for private use.

Sparklers Fireworks, 438 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FQ. Visit their website here.

Chinese Fireworks Co Ltd, 2 London Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4LN. Visit their website here.

Back With A Bang Fireworks, 258 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TB. Visit their website here.

Hardy's Fireworks, 42A West Street, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1EP. Visit their website here.

Bank House Fireworks, Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield, S5 6NP (open from October 20, 2023). Visit their website here.

Lionworks Fireworks, Mowbray Street, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8EN. Visit their website here.

Back With A Bang Fireworks, 666 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield S7 2BB. Visit their website here.

Galactic Fireworks, 12-14 Hangsman Lane, Laughton Common, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 3PF. Visit their website here.

Epic Fireworks, Maple Road, Tankersley, Barnsley S75 3DL. Visit their website here.

What is the law on buying fireworks and setting them off?

You must be aged 18 or over to buy fireworks.

It is illegal to set off or throw fireworks, including sparklers, in the street or in other public places.